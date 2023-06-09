TD supports wildfire victims

TD Canada Trust donated $12,500 to the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre on June 1. Standing, left-right, are High Prairie TD branch manager Jennifer Zatko, Friendship Centre executive director Carol Hanlon and TD northern Alberta district vice-president Rick Laroque.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

People in the High Prairie region affected by wildfires are getting support from a financial institution.

TD Canada Trust donated a total of $25,000 to two local organizations that are extra busy with those affected by wildfires.

The High Prairie and District Food Bank and the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre each received a donation of $12,500.

TD Northern Alberta district vice-president Rick Laroque says the High Prairie region was selected as the recipient of half of the $50,000 in wildfire aid announced May 18.

“We decided that it would be best used in this community,” Laroque says.

“We’re all devastated by all those affected by the wildfires.”

High Prairie branch manager Jennifer Zatko says the local branch worked with corporate leadership in the decision.

“I felt blessed that corporate decided to select the High Prairie area because of the high number of residents affected by wildfires in the region.”

Both receiving organizations appreciate support from TD.

Demand at the food bank has increased during the wildfires, co-ordinator Kim Dumont says.

“We are very overwhelmed and grateful to receive the donation,” Dumont says.

“The past few weeks have been extremely busy due to uncertainty of wildfires affecting the surrounding communities and High Prairie.”

She says the TD donation helps buy more food to keep shelves stocked and for operations.

Friendship Centre executive director Carol Hanlon says the donation will serve growing needs.

“We are grateful that TD supports those affected by wildfires through a donation to the Friendship Centre,” Hanlon says.

“Evacuees all need support at this time.

“It is good to see all donations rolling in and this will help all evacuees.”

TD also donated $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross.