Sylvain keys Pirates’ win

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Joseph Sylvain scored two third period goals and Trevor Tokarz and Cruz Cote added the other goals as the visiting Falher Pirates defeated the Valleyview Jets 4-1 Dec. 17 in their last game before the Christmas break.

The win pulled the Pirates to within two points of the first place Manning Comets. The Comets, who were blasted 14-4 at Grande Prairie the previous night, have 16 points, the Pirates 14. Both have played 11 games.

The Pirates and Jets battled through a rare scoreless first period although the Pirates outshot the Jets 21-8. Jets’ goaltender Kale L’Hirondelle kept the game close and gave the Jets a chance despite being badly outplayed.

But L’Hirondelle couldn’t stop them all. Tokarz opened the scoring in the second period at the 3:34 mark. Less than four minutes later, Cote make it 2-0. Again, the Pirates badly outshot the Jets in the period 17-5 and 38-13 to that point.

In the third period, Sylvian scored a shorthanded goal to make it 3-0.

However, Cory Burnside turned the tables with a shorthanded goal of his own to give the Jets their only goal of the night. It spoiled the shutout bid of Pirates goaltender Dyson Loewen, who stopped 21 of 22 shots on the night.

Sylvain’s second of the night with 2:45 left provided the Pirates with a bit more insurance.

L’Hirondelle stopped 49 of 53 shots on the night in taking the loss.

The Pirates’ penalty killing units continue to be superb. The Jets were scoreless in six chances. To date this season, the Pirates’ top-ranked penalty kill is breezing along at a 93.10 per cent kill rate (only four goals surrendered in 58 chances).

The Pirates were scoreless four power play chances. Their power play unit ranks sixth in the eight-team league at only 14.81 per cent so it could use some work.

The Pirates do rank first in the NPHL in shots allowed per game (only 28.64) and second in shots for (41) behind Dawson Creek’s 45.91.

Next game for the Pirates is Saturday, Jan. 7 went they host the last place Grimshaw Huskies.