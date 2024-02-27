Sweets up for bids! February 27, 2024 · by Admin2015 · 0 On Feb. 14, Kinuso School held its annual cake auction fundraiser for the graduating class. Creativity was at a high as cooks put their personal touches on some amazing, sweet-tasting creations. A sky of many beautiful colours is created in a reflection from cupcakes, by Ethan Beaupre. Kit Kat bars act as fenceposts in this rodeo-themed cake by Hudson Williams. Even if you don’t complete the ride, you can eat the cake! Morgan Saitz topped off an inventive creation with Jolly Rancher candy. Watch those calories! Trenton Gambler’s French vanilla cake sold for a record $1,000! Note the teepee with “Every Child Matters” and the drum and campfire. What is more appropriate than a heart-shaped cake for Valantine’s Day? Callie New must have thought so while working in the kitchen! Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email