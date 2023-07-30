Sweet Tequila brings own brand of music to Elks Pro Rodeo Dance

Danielle Edge provides lead vocals for the popular band Sweet Tequila.

Sweet Tequila returns to play at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Dance for the first time since 2016.

Their website says the band takes country music, mixes in some high octane gasoline and lights it up. A dynamic country music band that churns out powerful grooves and killer vocals; this band is setting each stage they play on fire, making country music fans perk up and non-county fans scream for more.

The band is made up of five members; Danielle Edge (lead vocals/songwriter), Randy J. Martin (vocals/guitar/songwriter), Roger Arseanult (bass/vocals), Randy Rink (lead guitar) and Rob Kaup (drums/percussion/electronics). Each member brings a unique perspective to the band and that pool of talent has given rise to Sweet Tequila’s distinctive sound.

One of the busiest touring acts in Western Canada, the band has toured extensively sharing bills with the likes of Reba McEntire, Travis Tritt, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Nazareth, Big Sugar, Emerson Drive, Aaron Pritchett, Terri Clark, George Canyon, Carolyn Dawn Johnson and many others.

Sweet Tequila continues to play at various events and rodeos as well that include Big Valley Jamboree, Calgary Stampede, Tim Hortons Brier, Edson National Slow-Pitch Tournament, Darwell Barn Burner, Pincher Creek Rodeo and the Rocky Mountain House Rodeo.

The soon to be released, six song Sweet Tequila EP ‘Rough and You Like It’ was partially recorded in Nashville with Scott Baggett (producer of The Road Hammers, Jason McCoy and Tom Waits). Vocals and over-dubs were recorded in Saskatoon with Bart McKay (producer of Gord Bamford, Shane Yellowbird and Brad Johner).

A recent music video for the title track “Rough and You Like It” was produced by Barrett Klesko of FadeBack Studios United and received an enormous response world-wide with over 100k hits in just one week.

The band has a European distribution deal with CDF Produzioni out of Italy. The label distributes in the territories of Italy, Switzerland and Slovenia.

Sweet Tequila continues to write new original music and plans are in the works to start recording a full length album in the near future.

The rodeo dance begins at 10 p.m. each night at the Elks Hall.