Sware appointed to health committee

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has appointed a local woman to serve on a newly-created committee to recruit health professionals in the High Prairie region.

At its regular meeting Sept. 14, council named Kirsten Sware as a member-at-large for the county on the Big Lakes and Town of High Prairie healthcare professionals attraction and retention committee for a two-year term.

High Prairie and Big Lakes recently created the committee and advertised for four members at-large for two-year terms, CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.

“We did have one applicant for the county,” Panasiuk says.

He says the committee includes two council representatives from Big Lakes and High Prairie and one member at-large from each municipality.

The purpose of the committee is to build a sustainable system to attract and retain physicians and other healthcare professionals in the High Prairie region, he writes in a report to council.

The committee assists to co-ordinate steps and activities to welcome healthcare professionals and taking a proactive way to integrate them into the community.