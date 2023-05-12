Suspect waits for more disclosure

The case of a young Driftpile Cree Nation man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father April 10 returned to court last week.

The matter of Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr., 26, was on the docket in High Prairie Court of Justice on May 1.

He was charged in connection with the death of his father Starr Felix Sasakamoose, 43.

Justice G.W. Paul put the matter over to June 5 at request of lawyer Harry Jong.

An agent for Jong says the lawyer is still waiting for more disclosure.

At the previous appearance April 17, Jong says the accused and his family want him to have a psychiatric assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Nothing about the assessment was mentioned in court May 1.

At the April 17 appearance, Justice C.K.W. Thietke and Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne did not know for sure if the justice in the Court of Justice has authority to make an application for a psychiatric assessment or whether it’s in the jurisdiction of the Court of King’s Bench.

Thietke adjourned the matter to May 1 to consider an application for a psychiatric assessment.

After the incident April 10, Lakeshore Regional Police Service reported that officers responded to a report of a deceased individual at a residence on the reserve on the day of the incident about 6:45 p.m.

Police arrested an occupant of the house and contacted the RCMP.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The cause of death was not revealed by police.

After the incident, Sasakamoose Jr. was later taken before a justice of the peace and remanded to appear in court April 17.

Police will make no further comment on the issue because the matter is before the court.

Sasakamoose Sr. was re-elected to Driftpile Creen Nation council as a councillor in the election Dec. 19, 2022 with 235 votes.