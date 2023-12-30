Sure looks a lot like Christmas!

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School art shines with Christmas cheer! The anticipation of holidays inspires their colours, light and imagination before the Christmas break. Students are taught by teacher Rhonda Lund.
Grade 11, Photography student Markada Thunder-Riley told a story about a painting which included this magical photo of the finished piece.
Grade 10, Photography student Lesley Brule ended her story of a drawing with a photograph of this winter scene.
Grade 10, Photography student Isabella Dejarlais told a story of a painting, in photographs, and ended it with this image.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Oneisha Giroux spared no colour in her impressionistic, watercolour landscape.
Grade 10, Photography student Isabella Desjarlais used a DSRL camera and low depth-of-field setting to achieve a blurred background in this photo.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Renard Nava studied impressionism and watercolour to create a view through the window of imagination.
Grade 11, Art 10 student Markada Thunder-Riley created branches of a cherry tree, using watercolours, in her impressionism study.
Grade 12, Art 30 student Angelique Brule studied impressionism with acrylic paint and reminded us of the darker side to life.