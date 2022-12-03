Supper is served! Ukrainian style!

Ukrainian food and culture were on the menu at the annual Ukrainian Baba’s Supper in High Prairie at the Edmo Peyre Hall on Nov. 24. A variety of popular ethnic dishes was served at the fundraiser for the Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie. Just over 200 meals were served. The meal included a variety of Ukrainian food including kubasa (garlic sausage), cabbage rolls, perogies, nalysnyky (cottage cheese), nachynka (commeal casserole) and dessert. The society presents its annual Zabava celebration with a supper and performance by the Zirka Dancers on Feb. 25, 2023.

Young girls get ready to enjoy dinner! Left-right, are Zaylee Veniot, 7, Addie Veniot, 9, Quinsley Guerin, 2, and Elizabeth Veniot, 5. The older girls are members of the Zirka Dancers.