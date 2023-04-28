Sunrise prepares for spring runoff

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Sunrise County continues to take steps to protect land and property from potential risk of flooding and high water from spring runoff.

Conditions appear to be favourable to prevent any major problems, says Mike Konowalyk, director of public works.

“Staff began to proactively open up culvert ends, steaming culverts and snowplowing ditches that have caused concern in the past to mitigate as many potential issues as possible,” Konowalyk says.

“There are always a few problem areas; however, we are aware of them and are proactive when we can be and monitor accordingly.”

He notes the Peace River does not affect the county’s runoff.

“We have had some fast melts in the past that have affected roadways but are not necessarily from any bodies of water,” Konowalyk says.

“Rather, it is more from runoff from agricultural lands and such.”

Temperatures are a major factor in the flow of the runoff, he says.

“A slow melt is always appreciated; lower temperatures during the day with some freezing at night,” Konowalyk says.

“The worst case scenario is higher temperatures that cause a fast melt that may cause faster runoff than what our drainage infrastructure can manage.”

Temperatures in the Peace River region are expected to warm up in the middle of April, according to the Weather Network.

Daytime high temperatures are predicted to rise to around 9 C to 13 C from April 19-26.

Northern Sunrise has experienced overland flooding in 2018.

“The county continues to include funds in the annual capital project budget to improve drainage in the county,” Konowalyk says.

“We have been doing this since 2014 and recognize it will be a continual process.”

The county continues constant monitoring, use of external contractors and equipment as needed to ensure areas of high concern where impacts to homes or residents would stay protected and closed roads to ensure safety of residents and infrastructure, he says.

Konowalyk advises residents to notify the county if they see any concerns.

Contact the County either by phone at (780) 624-0013 during office hours, after-hours emergencies at (1-866) 927-9171 or e-mail to general@northernsunrise.net.