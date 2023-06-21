Sunrise approves 1.6-km buffer for feed lots

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

At its June 13 meeting, Northern Sunrise County evaluated various maps presented regarding confined feeding operations minimum distance.

Council earlier directed administration to create additional maps to the one presented to them on April 25, one with a 1.6-kilometre buffer around all residences and one with a 2.4-kilometre buffer.

“Council asked for different minimum distance separation maps to have a better understanding of how the different distances would affect residents and businesses,” says Reeve Corinna Williams.

“Council voted on map 1C.”

Williams explains the map chosen provides a 1.6-kilometre buffer from all residences.

Confined feeding operations have been a hot topic for the council members, who have been discussing the issue since the early part of 2023.

“This appeared to be the best minimum distance to comply with council’s vision for residents and businesses,” says Williams.

“While council is not saying no to a CFO, council is aware of the effects that could be part of CFO operations.”

The Municipal Government Act states that a license, permit, approval, or other authorization granted by the Natural Resources Conservation Board (NRCB), Energy Resource Conservation Board (ERCB), Alberta Energy Regulator (AER), Alberta Energy and Utilities Board (AEUB), or Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), prevails over any statutory plan, land-use bylaw, subdivision decision or development decision by a subdivision authority, development authority, subdivision and development appeal board, or the Land and Property Rights Tribunal or any other authorization.

“Our next step is to update the County’s Municipal Development Plan (MDP) and possibly the Land-Use Bylaw including the minimum distances and verbiage surrounding CFOs,” explains Williams.

“Council wanted to make sure that we are proactive and not reactive should a CFO be applied for.”