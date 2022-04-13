Summer music festival returning to High Prairie

St. Groove performed punk, blues and rock in High Prairie at the Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival 2021 on The Galley stage.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A summer music festival returns to High Prairie for the second year with plans to be bigger and better.

Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival is set for Aug 11-14 at High Prairie Rodeo Grounds, organized by Levi Quartly, who was born and raised in the community.

“We will focus on presenting a better experience than last year with a goal to increase our staging and on-site production,” says Quartly, founder of Dropaganda Productions.

“We want to grow ever larger, become self-sustaining and bring a fun annual event to High Prairie.”

Music, art, graffiti exhibitions, workshops, vendors’ markets, children’s activities and camping are all part of the fun.

A variety of music will be on stage.

“It has been our desire from first concept to be able to offer a little something for everyone,” Quartly says.

The Galley stage will feature Clayton Belamy and the Congregation as one of the headliners, as well as El Niven and The Alibi.

Hilarious comedy is also being planned for The Galley.

“We’re really leaning into the smokey blues, country, rock, and this year we will also add a block of metal bands later in the night,” says Quartly, who was the executive producer and creative director last year for the first such event he organized.

The Bridge stage will host electronic and bass music, DnB, Electro, Psy-trance, Dubstep and the hip-hop showcase.

He expects the event will attract 500-1,000 people after last year’s festival drew about 250 from all over western Canada.

“We are also happy to announce the addition of a third stage called The Booster,” Quartly says.

“This new area will host ambient, down- tempo, lo-fi, anything with with ‘chill vibes’, a funk block and some yet-to-be-released eclectic musical surprises.”

The festival will add two new art walks featuring murals from last year, as well as mural created on site.

An open area will be created for a variety of workshops and for children’s activities and possibly some treasure hunts.

“We may also have some live glass-blowing on exhibition in our new UFO Market outdoor vending area,” Quartly says.

For the art market, he invites artists of all kinds.

Originally planned for 2020, the event was cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions.

Quartly compares the festival to the North Country Fair and the Astral Harvest, both held near Driftpile.

For tickets and information, please visit website www.intersect amf.com.