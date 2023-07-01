Summer music festival returning to High Prairie

Purple Disco performed rhythm and blues, funk, soul and other varieties of music on The Galley Stage at the 2022 festival.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A summer music festival returns to High Prairie for the third year with new features and shows.

Inter.Sect Art and Music Festival is set for Aug 17-20 at the High Prairie Rodeo Grounds, organized by Levi Quartly.

“I’m hoping to have about 750 people at the festival,” says Quartly, founder of Dropaganda Productions.

“We have an even bigger Main Stage sound system and an all-new Laser set-up, which is going to very pretty at night.

“We’re going to have massive improvements this year overall.”

New main features include new locations for some of the shows.

“We have moved the bands stage inside the hall to mitigate weather conditions,” Quartly says.

“We’re also going to have a car show this year.”

Music, art, graffiti exhibitions, workshops, vendors’ markets, children’s activities and camping are all part of the fun. A variety of music will be on stage.

“It has been our desire from first concept to be able to offer a little something for everyone,” Quartly says.

Last year, the festival added two new art walks featuring murals from the previous year, as well as mural created on site.

An open area creates space for a variety of workshops and for children’s activities and possibly some treasure hunts.

Children and youth ages 3-14 years will be admitted free to the festival when accompanied by an adult.

Organizers ask that no children under three years of age attend the festival.

For tickets and information, visit website www.intersectamf.com.