Summer is never over in the minds of students

Thank you, High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students, for creating entertaining images and invincible summer landscapes that will last year round! Students create their works under the instruction of Rhonda Lund.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Serena Mearon used pen and ink to give the view a microscopic viewpoint in her study, emphasizing line.
Grade 11, Art 20 student Haley Billings involved pencil crayon, studies of the colour wheel and complimentary colour to create her striking effect.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Connor Anderson applied felt markers, line and pattern, plus lots of imagination to create this assignment.
Grade 11, Art 20 student Zoey Laplante created a misty atmosphere in her watercolour study of atmospheric perspective.
Grade 11, Art 20 student Olivia Hopps got a little scissor happy when she drew this ink drawing for an independent Art assignment. We turned her work sideways to fit the page!