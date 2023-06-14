Suicide prevention centre opens in Grimshaw

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Newly-opened Grimshaw Resource Centre for Suicide Prevention will be hosting an open house on June 22.

North Peace coordinator Casey Szmata says she hopes everyone will come out to see what the centre offers to people in the region.

“Our staff from Grande Prairie will all be in attendance to meet everyone, and each will provide a description of the program that they currently run,” Szmata says.

“This will give folks an idea of all the amazing programs that we, too, can have in our area. We will have a group community discussion as well, so also an opportunity to voice their opinions of what they feel is needed most,” she adds.

The open house will be held at the centre’s Grimshaw office at 5005-53 Avenue from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Szmata says everyone in the area is welcome to come share in the day of information and connecting as they officially launch their North Peace office.

“The Peace Region has struggled horribly with lack of resources for suicide prevention and supports,” says Szmata, who explains she learned how dire our region needed this resource after experiencing her own loss a few years ago.

“Our centre is here to provide as many services as possible and we are fully committed to making this centre a success and saving lives.”

The open house will begin at 9 a.m. with a welcome and introduction of all the people in attendance. Throughout the day there will be an overview of the centre, suicide facts and stats provided, snacks and coffee, and an opportunity for community members to provide their input.

Official ribbon cutting will take place at 11:45 a.m., followed by lunch, and a program overview.

“We are here to serve,” says Szmata, adding she hopes people will reach out when they need any assistance.

“We can help to connect people to the resources they require, and we can educate the public to be aware and comfortable to react to someone in need.”

Szmata urges everyone to come to the open house. She says whether or not you need the services provided, you may know someone who requires the programming or one day may require assistance. She says it is also a great opportunity to become more educated to assist others in our community.

“At the open house we will present an overview of the services we can offer, and hope that the public can better help us with how they see the needs of the communities,” she says.

“My heart and soul is here (in the region). I will always give 100 per cent and will strive to help everyone that I can.”

If you would like more information about the event or would like to pre register to attend, please email northpeace@sp-rc.ca.