Sucker Creek promotes partners

Sucker Creek First Nation Hybrid Team Expo was held Aug. 18 to showcase its community business partners. The third annual event was hosted by Sucker Creek Group of Companies. The event promotes community and service partners to the community. Partners donate school supplies that children can collect as students head back to school in the coming weeks, says Aaron Pritchard, Sucker Creek director of operations and community engagement. Since starting one week before the event. more that $250,000 was raised to support youth and Elders programs, he says. A total of 43 partners participated.