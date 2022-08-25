Sucker Creek promotes partners

Sucker Creek First Nation Hybrid Team Expo was held Aug. 18 to showcase its community business partners. The third annual event was hosted by Sucker Creek Group of Companies. The event promotes community and service partners to the community. Partners donate school supplies that children can collect as students head back to school in the coming weeks, says Aaron Pritchard, Sucker Creek director of operations and community engagement. Since starting one week before the event. more that $250,000 was raised to support youth and Elders programs, he says. A total of 43 partners participated.

Services of Horizon North are promoted. Left-right, are Roxanne Hodgson, community Indigenous relations advisory, and workforce co-ordinator Regg Tracey.

Children are delighted to get new backpacks donated by the partners as students go back to school in the coming weeks. Left-right, are Jade Badger, 7, Taylor Badger, 11, and Jenna Badger, 5, all of Sucker Creek.

Martushev Group promoted its services. Left-right, are Lori Tilley, human resources manager Greg Tilley, and Gary Bernier, director of business development.

Children pick up school supplies donated by community partners. Left-right, are Greyson Calliou, 10, Amerie Letendre, 11, and Mackenzie Calliou, 8, all of Sucker Creek.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service promotes its programs. Front left-right, are Cst. Gerik Giroux and crime-prevention co-ordinator Kristina Letendre. Back row left-right, are victim services workers Rose Toner and Shawna Twin and Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council mental heath and addictions co-ordinator Ashley Campbell.