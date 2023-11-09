Students take time to remember, honour those who served in art

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School students express their remembrance in posters of paint, pencil crayons and markers. Every poster they create is forwarded to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #37, in High Prairie, to be entered into local, provincial and national, Remembrance Day poster contests.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Jaycie Anderson used complimentary colours and pencil crayons to emphasize a powerful message in her poster.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Leland Potvin used pencil to create a timeless image in his Art 10 Poster assignment.
Grade 12, Art 20 student Mya Dwernychuk provides a striking reminder in her mixed media poster.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Hannah Sutherland carries the torch, as a sign of remembrance, in her watercolour poster.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Serena Mearon expresses a sad remembrance, using watercolours, in her assignment.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi used watercolour, to create the emotion of grief, in her Remembrance Day poster.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Hannah Vance used watercolour, to give the classic Remembrance Day theme an original touch.
Grade 11, Art 20 student Yulia Kovalenko used mixed media to express the social issue of Remembrance Day.