Students study work of Indigenous artist Morrisseau

Brave, bold and beautiful artworks continue to show up in High Prairie E.W. Pratt Art class. No matter the style, painting and practice make “picture perfect” under the instruction of teacher Rhonda Lund.
Grade 12, Art 30 student Olivia Hopps added a bit of fun and acrylic paint to her assignment by personalizing the art style of Indigenous artist, Norval Morrisseau.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Isabella Desjarlais recreated the work of famed Indigenous artist, Norval Morrisseau, using acrylic paint.
Grade 12, Art 10 student Halle Patenaude learned how acrylic paint plus three simple feathers can become a stunning image in her study of Indigenous artist, Norval Morrisseau.
Grade 12, Art 20 student Halle Patenaude added quite a punch to her felt marker graffiti assignment. Over the years, graffiti is a recognized art form.
Grade 11, Art 20 student Yulia Kovalenko emanates the style of famed Indigenous artist, Norval Morrisseau, using acrylic paint and her own brand of creativity.
Grade 12, Art 20 student Sherilyn Brule used watercolors and rich colour application to create the feeling of a glorious, late summer day in her impressionism assignment.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Jenna Lennie used watercolour paint and the colour wheel to complete a peaceful setting for a silhouetted flock of birds over a lake.
Grade 12, Art 20 student Sherilyn Brule carefully worked watercolour paint for this ethereal sunset, in her impressionism assignment.