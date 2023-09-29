Students strut their stuff!

The first semester has just started and High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students are already getting an A+ for imagination! There is no limit to an artist’s imagination! Rhonda Lund instructs the class and shares some of the students’ work.

Grade 12, Art 20 student Olivia Hopps gave her line study a dash of charm using felt markers and a fashionable cow. Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sharkawi clearly understands how to portray light source and shade in her pencil crayon value study. Grade 10, Art 10 student Shylynn Bellerose created a variety of texture, value and line in her skillful pencil drawing of the eye of a dragon. Grade 10, Art 10 student Jordin Peterson created spiky texture and vibrant colour in the eye of a dragon using pencil crayon. dav Grade 11, Art 20 student Zoey LaPlante does not disappoint in her lesson emphasizing line, pattern, a monochrome subject and felt markers. Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sharkawi has no problem creating a serious pencil portrait, rich in value and dynamic line. Grade 10, Art 10 student Renard Nava delights the viewer day and night in this study of line, using felt markers. Grade 11, Art 20 student Yulia Kovalenko studied value in a pencil crayon, self portrait which also exemplifies her fine sense of proportion.