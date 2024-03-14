Students shown opportunities in forest sector

Safety comes first in the forest industry. Left-right, are High Prairie Forest Products reliability lead Laura St. Cyr, Donnelly G.P. Vanier School students Adrien Dumont, Myden Doran and Isis Hodgson, and Tolko safety facilitator Alisha Bendell.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Career opportunities in the forest industry were presented to junior high school students at a forestry career fair Feb. 29 in High Prairie.

Employers and industry partners presented options at the fair held at the Edmo Peyre Hall. The fair was organized by the Lesser Slave Forest Education Society.

Participants were delighted to present the career fair for the first time since 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions started.

“Everyone was excited to see the career fair return after many years,” says education society president Cori Klassen.

Students from High Prairie schools Prairie River Junior High, Prairie View Outreach and St. Andrew’s participated, along with Atikameg School, Driftpile School and Donnelly G.P. Vanier School.

“We’re happy with the student turnout, they were engaged with the presenters and they asked lots of questions,” Klassen says.

“It’s great to see the presenters so passionate about sharing their experience and information about their careers.”

Career options were presented by local companies Tolko Industries and High Prairie Forest Products, a division of West Fraser, as well as Alberta Wildfire.

Representatives of Tolko and West Fraser were were also impressed with the students’ interest.

“We want to showcase opportunities within forestry, especially the trades,” human resources co-ordinator Marizane Van der Vyver says.

“It’s never too early in a person’s life to plant a seed to explore career opportunities.”

She notes the local area has countless opportunities.

“The forest industry in the High Prairie region has a lot to offer,” Van der Vyver says.

An official from West Fraser agrees.

“A lot of students don’t realize the opportunities they have in their own community,” says Kyle Rosychuk, interim maintenance superintendent.

“They can work at a high-paying job without leaving their community.”

Students was also able to access the fair from: Northern Lakes College, Alberta Jobs, Economy and Trade; Careers (formerly Careers the Next Generation); and Work Wild.