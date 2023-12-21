Students ring in the season!

High Prairie St. Andrew’s School held the first of two Christmas concerts Dec. 12. ECS to Grade 6 classes all performed in the concert, held under the instruction of Stephanie Dube. Students performed a variety of traditional carols and modern songs. All students sang Shine to begin the concert. The K-Grade 1 students performed Jingle Bells, Baby Jesus – We Love You and S-A-N-T-A. The Grade 2-4 students performed three songs: Stranger in a Manger, Christmas Line Dance, and There is Hope in the Air This Christmas. The Grade 5-6 students sang Mary Did You Know and O Come, O Come Emmanual, and concluded the concert with a light show. A second performance was held the next day.