High Prairie Elementary School Grade 4-6 students participated in the No Stone Left Alone ceremony at High Prairie St. Mark’s Anglican Church Cemetery on Nov. 3. The ceremony involves students placing poppies at the graves of veterans. It is the fourth year HPE has participated in No Stone Left Alone and the 12th year for the program in Canada. Above, Mileena Kaminesky, Grade 4, left, and Emma Schewa, Grade 5, place poppies and Canadian flags on the grave of a veteran.

Grade 6 student Oliver Warren-Currier, left, and Benjamin Bain, Grade 4, prepare to lay a wreath on behalf of students.