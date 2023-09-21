Students let loose their creativity!

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students are at the starting line and ready to let loose with colour, line, pattern plus oodles of creativity. There is nothing like a blast of creative energy to start the school year off right!

Grade 10, Art 10 student Corbin Welch-Willier decided to apply his love of landscape, using felt markers, to explore line and pattern. Grade 10, Art 10 student Mya Dwernychuk gave her line and pattern project a dash of extreme symmetry and colour, with felt markers. Grade 11, Art 20 student Yulia Kovalenko blasts off in a patterned felt marker rocket. Grade 12, Art 10 student Halle Patenaude contrasts line, colour and pattern against a monochrome spaceship to happily take her away! Grade 12, Art 20 student Sherilyn Brule puts a favourite character in the spotlight using pencil crayon, pencil and felt markers to contrast monochrome against brilliant colour. daGrade 11, Art 20 student Storm Lavergne applied a monochrome effect to emphasize colour in her first Art 20 art work, using pencil and felt markers.