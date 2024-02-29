Students exploring the world of art

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students create explosions of colour armed with pencil crayons, felt markers and the artistic elements. Their imaginations were not spared! Students receive instruction from Rhonda Lund.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Danielle Calliou worked line, pattern and mixed media to create a mesmerizing effect.
dGrade 12, Art 10 student Nolan Jong explored line and pattern, with true originality, in his flaming heart.v
Grade 10, Art 10 student Georgia Halldorson created the sound of music to her felt marker, line and pattern study.
Grade 10, Art 20 student Leslie Brule explores the colour wheel, as well as, perspective, full on, using pencil crayons.
Grade 12 student Halle Patenaude used pencil crayon to review the art element, of line; later to be applied in her photographs.
Grade 10, Art 10 student Megan Laderoute studied value to achieve an idyllic, pencil crayon mountain scene for her assignment.
Grade 12, Art 30 student Sherilyn Brule applied her colour wheel skills to explore her unique personal style.