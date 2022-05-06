Students exploring art in its many forms

This week, High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art classes are churning out lino prints, watercolour and acrylic paintings, plus pencil perspective studies combined with a never-ending energy for creativity and craftsmanship.

Grade 11, Art 20 student Nikesha Lamouche created dancing geometric forms using pencil, light, shade and a patterned background. Grade 12, Art 10 student Alexis Bissell seemed to grow a garden of sunflowers in her watercolour, political statement about Ukraine. Grade 10, Art 10 student Jennifer Gray included a celebratory theme with pencil crayons in her study of basic forms with light and shade. Grade 10, Art 10 student Layla Yellowknee engraved these delicate butterflies for her lino prints. Grade 12 student Alexis Bissell used lino printmaking skills to create this elegant print in her Art 10 class. Grade 11, Art 10 student Nolan Noskey took pattern and colour to dazzling extremes using felt markers in his study. Grade 11 student Alannah Noskiye used one-point perspective and felt markers to complete her striking Art 10 project.