Students’ creativity floweth over!

This week, High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students began their study of impressionism. It seems that the more creativity they use the more they have left over! Students study under the instruction of Rhonda Lund.

Grade 10, Art 10 student Jade Nino Esquivel has us peering outside to see his impressionism styled, watercolour painting. Grade 11, Art 10 student Tatiana Willier floated towards us in a beautiful balloon for her acrylic paint colour wheel assignment. Grade 10, Art 10 student Lesley Brule drew from real life, as well as her imagination, to create an image that is better than life! Grade 11, Art 20 sudent Yulia Kovalenko takes us all the way to Paris in one watercolour impressionism study! Grade 12, Art 10 student Kash Young-Callio explores the depths of the ocean along with watercolour techniques. Grade 11, Art 20 student Haley Billings did a felt marker warm-up image that is worthy as a study for an upcoming graffiti assignment. Grade 10, Art 10 student Jaycie Anderson studied the value scale to create an enchanting forest in her Art 10, Grade 10 classroom. Grade 10, Art 10 student Jacob LaPointe created a simple but striking warm/cool study using pencil crayon.