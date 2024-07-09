Student housing by fall 2025

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Students attending Northern Lakes College in High Prairie will have a place to stay next year.

NLC’s Brad Hillier attended a town council meeting June 25 and informed council NLC will soon be submitting a development permit to place modulars north of the existing campus in the town’s east end.

“. . .let you know ahead of time we’re submitting,” Hillier told council.

Councillor Donna Deynaka asked what the student housing would look like.

“Modular units,” replied Mayor Brian Panasiuk.

“Yes,” confirmed Hillier.

But the units will not be ready until the fall of 2025. Hillier said the modular units are currently being used as classrooms in Grande Prairie and need to be renovated for residential purposes.”

“Another building would take a lot longer,” Hillier told council.

It is hoped the student housing will make attending programs at the High Prairie campus more attractive. Hillier said some programs are moved from the High Prairie campus because accommodations are available in other communities making them more attractive for students to attend.