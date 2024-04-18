Steps to downsize McLennan council begin

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The public will now have its say!

McLennan town council gave first reading to a Municipal Council Bylaw at its April 8 meeting to elect only five members to council instead of seven in the 2025 municipal election Oct. 20, 2025.

Council has now scheduled a public hearing at its next meeting May 13 at 6:30 p.m. to give the public a chance to provide input.

Debate at the April 8 meeting presented the pros and cons of both sides but it began with rescinding a motion made at their March 11 to reduce to six members on council. Municipal law states there must be an odd number of members on council.

At the March 11 meeting, the proposed reduction was in part to decrease costs to the Town and its taxpayers.

April 8, Councillor Maggie Gervais noted most towns of similar size to McLennan have five council members.

Councillor Margaret Jacob spoke in favour of seven.

“I truly believe . . . different views on council are beneficial,” she said, adding more members on council would also likely elect a better demographic.

Mayor Jason Doris agreed with Jacob but still favoured a reduction.

“In my opinion, we still have five people, that’s still quite a variety,” he said.

“The way I look at it is, other municipalities are doing it,” Doris added.

“I agree,” said Councillor Sue Delauriers.

“If we’re serious about cutting costs we have to start somewhere,” added Councillor Maggie Gervais.

Doris added one thing council can control is staff (number of members on council) with other costs constantly rising.

“It won’t affect us in a negative way,” he added.

Nearby Falher has reduced to five members on council but it was due in part to little interest in citizens running for office. McLennan has recently not had a similar problem.

CAO Lorraine Willier added two people came to the office to voice their opinions after South Peace News published an article March 20 about the proposal. Both agreed council should reduce to five.

Council may still decide to keep its seven members on council. Passing first reading does not guarantee the bylaw will eventually pass.