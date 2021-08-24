Stach named top PRSD bus driver

Julie Stach received the Peace River School Division 2020-2021 Transportation Award of Excellence on Aug. 11.

SPN Staff

Grimshaw school bus driver Julie Stach has been honoured as the recipient of the 2020-21 Peace River School Division Transportation Award of Excellence.



Stach received the award during a special ceremony Aug. 11, says a PRSD news release.



The annual award celebrates the dedication and commitment of PRSD transportation staff.



“There are so many great drivers in the division and to be selected for this award is such an honour,” says Stach, who has driven school bus for 12 years and will return for the new school year.



“I’m not just ‘driving’ the kids to school, I feel like I am a part of their lives.



“This is so much more than a job, it is very rewarding and I feel grateful to go to work each day.”



Stach also works at Grimshaw Public School as a part-time educational assistant.



PRSD transportation department asked the community to submit nominations in June.



A total of 29 nominations were received for 17 employees as Stach received the most nominations.



Some of the comments from nominations state that:



“Julie shows a positive, helpful and caring attitude by working with parents and students to create a welcoming atmosphere.”



“Julie demonstrates a sense of pride and respect for the learning environment working as an EA at the school as well as driving the school bus and treating students like they all matter.”



“Julie is a role model for co-workers and others by setting a standard that meets all requirements and assists others selflessly.”



“Julie ensures that she has a personal connection with all the students and families on her route. She is enthusiastic and excited to see the student from her bus no matter where they meet.”



“She conveys the importance of learning and caring for each other.”



“She encourages students to show up and support each other.”



“She is a reliable connection that can be counted on by students and families.”



The board congratulates Stach.



“Our school bus drivers are very important members of our school division family and play a vital role in the education of our youth,” board chair Darren Kuester says.



“The role of a school bus driver is so much more than transporting students to and from school and I can understand this as both my parents were school bus drivers.



“On behalf of the board, it’s my pleasure to congratulate Julie and thank her for her important contributions to student safety, well-being and success.”



PRSD support services director John Przybylski and new PRSD Supt. Adam Murray presented the award to Stach.