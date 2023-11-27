St. Mark’s Nativity returns Dec. 8

The popular Live Nativity returns to St. Mark’s Anglican Church in High Prairie Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

The event includes people dressing in costumes and reenacting the night Jesus was born. Actors and actresses portray the events while Scripture is read and Christmas hymns sung.

The event goes no matter what the weather, although organizers have been now to shorten the event if the night is bitterly cold or blowing wind and snow or sleet.

The Nativity is free to attend and refreshments served after the event in the church hall.