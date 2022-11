Junior and senior high school students at St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie marked Remembrance Day with its Peace Day ceremony Nov. 10. Members of the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion were special guests. Students read several poems and readings to reflect on Remembrance Day and the poppy. Videos of war were presented, including Remembrance Moments: Canada’s Indigenous Veterans.

Students in Colette Caron’s kindergarten class recite readings Poppy Poppy and Little Poppy by memory to members of the Legion after the Peace Day ceremony for junior and senior high students. Left-right, are Camille Olanski, Anna Perry, Daphne Bulosan, Sion Van der vyver, Kyson Cloutier and John Middelkoop.