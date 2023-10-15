St. Andrew’s School welcomes 4 new teachers

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie welcomes four new teachers. Left-right, are Theresa Doody, Mathew Gabriel, Jennifer Palichuk and Pam Sware.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie welcomes four new teachers this school year.

Mathew Gabriel teaches Math and Science for Grades 11-12. He has been teaching for seven years, including time in Ethiopia and most recently in Regina. Gabriel is coaching junior boys’ volleyball.

Theresa Doody teaches Grade 5. She comes to St. Andrew’s after teaching for 20 years in the Northland School Division.

Doody taught at Peavine Bishop Routhier School for the past 19 years after one year at Atikameg School. She has been a longtime resident of High Prairie.

Jennifer Palichuk teaches Grade 9 Math and Science. She is in her first full-time teaching position. She has been a resident of the Enilda area for 11 years.

Palichuk plans to coach senior girls’ basketball. She graduated in March 2023 from the University of Calgary with a Bachelor of Education. As well, she graduated from the University of Guelph with a Bachelor of Science with honours in Zoology.

Pamela Sware teaches Grade 3 Health, Social Studies and Math and Grade 7-9 Health.

A longtime resident of High Prairie, Sware also does career counselling and leads work experience.