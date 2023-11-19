St. Andrew’s School reflects and remembers

Elementary students at High Prairie St. Andrew’s School marked Remembrance Day with its Peace Day assembly Nov. 9. Members of the High Prairie branch of the Royal Canadian Legion were special guests. Students read several poems and readings to reflect on Remembrance Day and the poppy. Videos of war were presented, including Remembrance Moments: Canada’s Indigenous Veterans and a cartoon version of Remembrance Day presented by the Peanuts and Charlie Brown. Students also read an Act of Remembrance and Commitment to Remember that both end with, “We will remember them”.

St. Andrew’s Grade 2 student Wyatt Fisher, age 7, left, stands beside George Bennett, 101, during the Peace Day assembly for elementary students. The young boy wears a First World War forage cap that was worn by his great-great-grandfather Fred Fisher, a longtime resident of High Prairie.

Students in Colette Caron’s kindergarten class recite readings of Poppy Poppy and Little Poppy by memory during the Peace Day assembly. Left-right, are Jirah Palisoc, Kaz Supernault, Aurora Auger and Everly Timmermans.