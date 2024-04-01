St. Andrew’s replacement is top priority

The High Prairie St Andrew’s School building may be in its final years. Holy Family Catholic Regional Division board commits to a new facility in the new three-year capital plan.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Holy Family Catholic Regional Division remains committed to a replacement building for St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie.

At its regular meeting March 19, the board approved the priority as part of the new three-year capital plan budget, states an HFCRD news release dated March 20.

Group2 Architecture Interior Design Ltd. completed a value- scoping project last year to consider whether to modernize or replace the building.

“The consultant’s recommendation is for a new building,” Turpin told South Peace News on Feb. 22.

She added the board will hire an engineer to gather more information so a complete package can be presented to government to request funding.

The engineer will also provide options for suitable land with utility services.

Holy Family is ensuring full and accurate completion of the package before taking the next steps in the process.

Turpin says the aging school facility has long been a priority for the school division, even before the project.

“St. Andrew’s School has been our number-one capital project for a number of years,” Turpin stated in a news release March 9, 2023.

She says the current facility was originally constructed in 1957 as a one-storey school building.

Several additions to the school were completed in 1963, 1971, 1985, 1990, 1991 and 1998.

The value-scoping sessions facilitated a consultative process with stakeholders that included analysis of functional needs, programming development of facility options and financial implications.