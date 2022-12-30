St. Andrew’s Christmas concert thrills audience

St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie presented its annual Christmas concert by students from kindergarten to Grade 6 on Dec. 13. Directed by music teacher Stephanie Dube, the 40-minute concert featured a variety of Christmas carols and songs. It was the first Christmas concert since 2019 before COVID-19 restrictions cancelled concerts in 2020 and 2021.

Girls in Grade 6 sing at the school concert. Left-right are Harmony Auger, Addison Dube, Karrah Auger and Renee Rich. Boys in the Grade 6 group sing. Left-right are Declan Haire, Dastan Bulosan, Ryan Smith and Kaylib Wagner. The group sang Starry Night (Silent Night) and Christmas Eve / Sarajevo. A few boys in the Grade 2-3 group are decked in colourful Christmas sweaters. Standing in the front row, left-right, are Skylar Bulosan, Joren Abudo and Zachary McPhail. The group sang Hark the Herald Angels Sing and We Three Kings. Students in the Grade 2-3 group raise their hands during on song. Left-right are Isabelle Dick, Lucy Donahue, Johnny Belanger, Tehya Stout and Colin McLeod. The group sang Hark the Herald Angels Sing and We Three Kings. Girls in Grade 4 sing at the St. Andrew’s Christmas Concert for elementary students. Standing in the front row, left-right, are Lyka Laudencia and Addie Veniot. Grade 4 students were decked out in Christmas attire at the St. Andrew’s Christmas Concert. Standing in the front row, left-right, are Sadie Cox and Gavin Taylor. Kindergarten and Grade 1 students dressed up for their performance! Left-right are Anna Perry, Knox Haggerty, and Brinley Killeen. Kindergarten and Grade 1 students sang with some actions. Standing in the front row, left-right, are Freya Johansson and Jayce Cunningham.