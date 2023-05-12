Spring Rodeo returns

Mary-Grace Simpkins holds on tight in mutton bustin’ for young children at the High Prairie Ag Society Amateur Spring Rodeo on April 29

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Amateur Spring Rodeo returned for the first time since 2019 after being cancelled by COVID-19 restrictions.

Riders on horses and bulls were rockin’ and rollin’ at the 11th annual spring rodeo April 29-30 at the High Prairie Agriplex.

Organizers from the High Prairie Agricultural Society were more than pleased with the response and support for the event, which was sanctioned by Wildrose Rodeo Association.

“The rodeo committee was happy with the return of the rodeo and is excited for next year,” says Tammy Roberts, event co-ordinator and secretary-treasurer of the society.

“Everyone was glad we brought the event back after several years.”

Numbers were down slightly from previous years as the event drew just more than 300 spectators on the first day and about 200 on the second day.

“Community sponsorships exceeded our expectations and we are grateful for it,” Roberts says.

Competitors battled in saddle bronc, bareback, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, ladies’ breakaway roping, and ladies’ barrel racing.

Several riders from the local area participated both the amateur events and local events.

Upcoming, High Prairie hosts high school rodeo May 13-14 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Grounds starting each days at 10 a.m. Riders from all over northern Alberta will compete in a variety of events.

The annual Spruce Point Park Rodeo returns on July 1-2 at Spruce Point Park west of Kinuso.

The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo is Aug. 1-2 at the rodeo grounds.