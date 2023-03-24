Spring Fling planned for March 25

The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre continues to offer events in the community.

Spring Fling is scheduled for March 25 at the Eagle’s Nest Community Complex at Enilda.

Midnight Thunder will provide the music with Zach Willier on the fiddle. Doors open at 5 p.m. with supper served at 6 p.m.

The event is free for Elders.

For ticket information, contact the Friendship Centre at (780) 523-4511 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. business days.