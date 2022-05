Spring has sprung in the High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art room! Students are working with colours and themes from the natural world as readily as they do with the elements and principles of art. Clearly, this is to the viewer’s advantage!

Grade 11, Art 20 student Emma Zallum skillfully used watercolour to paint sunflowers that symbolize a subject of concern in world events. Grade 12, Art 30 student Oivia Willier used watercolour to study the basic forms in a gentle and peaceful still life. Grade 11, Art 20 student Evan Laboucan created a unique, mixed media sunflower. Grade 12, Art 30 student Dara Mearon created a bursting bouquet of watercolour sunflowers to bring our attention to a political tragedy. Natalie Pratt used a grid and tons of imagination to create this mixed media work for her Art 20, Grade 11 project. Caylan Cunningham used his skills to make a print using a lino cut and his Art 10, Grade 11 class at Pratt. Grade 11, Art 20 student Liam Roberts thought out-of-the-box when he gave basic forms a contrasting pattern using pen and ink and pencil.