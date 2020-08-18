Sportex scores $25,000 from St. Isidore Co-op

Guy-Donnelly Sportex Society received a cheque of $25,000 from the St. Isidore Co-op. Standing left-right, are co-op representatives; board director Gilles Roy, sales staff Joelle Benoit and Jeff Labrecque, board director Andre Gauthier and store manager Brian Labrecque presenting the cheque Aug. 11 to Sportex representatives; past-president Vance Yaremko, Village of Donnelly representative Councillor Aubrey Stenhouse, vice-president Marc Brochu, secretary Alex Brochu (front) and community member Ariane Potratz.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Guy-Donnelly Sportex has scored big with a donation from a local agricultural business.



St. Isidore Co-op in Falher presented a cheque for $25,000 to the Guy-Donnelly Sportex Society on Aug. 11 at the Sportex located in Donnelly.



“The St-Isidore Co-op has always been a great supporter of the Guy-Donnelly Sportex,” society secretary Alex Brochu says.



“The Co-op Community Spaces grant program further deepens the partnership between these two organizations and emphasizes their efforts for the betterment of the community.”



The funds will be used to install new lighting over the ice surface, flooring for badminton courts for the off-season, a new compressor for the ice rink and repairs to the roof.



Since 2015, the co-op has been helping build places for everyone, store manager Brian Labrecque says.



“We are excited to help fund these enhancements to the Sportex through Co-op Community Spaces,” Labrecque says.



“We are happy to partner with community groups on projects like this.



“We have supported the Sportex in the past for various fundraising endeavors.”



Labrecque credits the Sportex society for their efforts.



“A lot of credit goes to the board and the many volunteers who have contributed to ensure the Sportex is open to the community as well as provide a home for our youth programs,” Labrecque says.



“We are happy to partner up with community groups on projects like this.”



Co-op Community Spaces has been developed to help protect, beautify and improve spaces within our communities throughout western Canada.



In 2020, the program donated $1 million to 17 community projects from Vancouver Island to Manitoba. Since the inception of the program in 2015, Co-op has donated $9.5 million to 132 projects.



St. Isidore Co-op Limited is a retail co-operative with locations in Falher and St. Isidore.