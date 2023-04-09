Sponsorship secured for pool lobby

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A five-year naming rights deal has been stuck between the High Prairie Recreation Committee and Nordic Mechanical Services Ltd.

Town of High Prairie Recreation Supt. Ramona Rollins informed council of the deal in a report at its March 28 meeting.

Nordic Mechanical will be paying $2,022 plus GST for five years beginning May 1. Over the five years, the total sponsorship is $10,615.50 including GST.

Plus, Rollins told council, Nordic will sponsor two swims each year.

Council was pleased with the news because any money raised lessens the impact on taxpayers.

Sponsorship packages are available at the front desk at the Town of High Prairie office and will soon be posted on the Town’s website.

If interested in sponsorship, contact Rollins at the indoor pool at (780) 523-4224. Many opportunities are available for interested businesses and companies.