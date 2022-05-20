Splish, splash!

High Prairie Elks Royal Purple sponsored a free swim May 6 at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre. After the swim, the Elks Royal Purple members served hotdogs.

Kelvin Krahn, left, of High Prairie, and his son Elias Krahn, 6, enjoy a free swim at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre May 6.

Children have fun at a free swim May 6 at the High Prairie Aquatic Centre. Left-right, are Sophia Fortier, 6, Mila Fortier, 2, Daylen Gordey, 8, and Lily Gordey, 9, all of High Prairie.