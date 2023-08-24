SplashFest returns to High Prairie Aug. 25

Jemma Hesse, 13, of High Prairie, middle, gets soaked and cooled off by her friends Danica Haire, 12, of High Prairie, left, and Pyper Martinson, 12, of High Prairie, right, at SplashFest Aug. 18, 2022.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It was so much fun last year and such a big success, so they decided to do it again this year!

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council (LSWC) is hosting its second annual SplashFest at Jaycee Park in High Prairie Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“SplashFest is an end-of-summer celebration for the whole community,” says LSWC coordinator Kate Lovsin.

“We invite folks from all ages and backgrounds to join us for a day of family fun, exciting games, giveaways, raffles and a free barbecue.”

Best of all, SplashFest is free!

“This year, we were lucky enough to have support from community groups from around the region, including the Lesser Slave Forest Education Society (LSFES), A&W High Prairie, ATCO Electric, Kal-Tire High Prairie, the Town of High Prairie (donation of Jayce Park rental), and Freson Bros. High Prairie,” says Lovsin.

“Events like these could not be possible without community support.”

Expect to see some fishing and plenty of water sprayed, displays and crafts. Giveaways and a raffle complete the fun, courtesy of the sponsors.

“Attendees can expect many activity stations at the event,” says Lovsin. “The LSFES will be hosting a station with games and sensory activities for youth of all ages, including a fishing game.

“The LSWC is sponsoring face painting throughout the day, as well as a Water Quality Exploration station and our famous Watershed Wise activity board,” she adds.

“As always, we will have a resource table with information about the watershed, and staff available to answer questions and concerns about the region.”

ATCO and Freson Bros are sponsoring the barbecue while supplies last.

“Meet with staff from the High Prairie Municipal Library, the LSWC and LSFES, Town of High Prairie lifeguards, and friends of the LSWC,” says Lovsin. “We may even have special guests throughout the day, so be sure to bring a swimsuit, just in case!”

Lovsin invites everyone to the park to enjoy a fun afternoon.

If anyone wants to support the event, contact the LSWC office at (780) 523-9800.