Peace River held a special celebration for Aboriginal Remembrance Day Nov. 8 with added significance this year. Women serving in the RCMP started wearing red dresses (ribbon skirts) as part of official attire. The dresses represent the RCMP, and as a sign for the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, across Canada. Inspector Kim Mueller is the officer in charge of Indigenous Policing for the RCMP in Alberta.

Left-right are Allisa Dullemond, Cassandra Veerling, Priscilla Lalonde, Carol Ridsdale, Georgie Isadore, Miksiw Bellerose, Mihkwa Bellerose, RCMP Const. Arthur Sunday, Cpl. Courtney Tipton, Cpl. Michelle Phillips, Const Julie-Ann Strilaiff, Wendy Goulet and Barry Dibb. Dullemond is from the Town of Peace River Museum, Vreeling sang the Metis national anthem. They are posing in front of the flags at half mast (now shown).