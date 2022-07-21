Sound of music! July 21, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Donna Tiedemann on the keyboard, left, and Don Tiedemann on guitar, formerly of Smith southeast of Slave Lake, performed at High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge during a garden party July 13. The party was moved indoors due to possible poor weather. The Tiedemanns performed at intervals between trivia and a poem reading. Don formerly worked for Radio CIAM in Slave Lake before the couple moved to Fort Nelson, B.C. last fall. The Tiedemanns will headline the gospel show at the upcoming Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle July 21-23. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email