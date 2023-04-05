The 20th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show is scheduled to return April 15-16. Above, A-1 Western Wear, Tack and Gifts, of High Prairie, tried to round up business at the 2022 gun show. Left-right, are owner Teresa Yanishewski, Christian Anderson, and father Jason Anderson, both of Slave Lake.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The 20th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsmen Show is all set for April 15-16.

“We are full for vendors again,” says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association.

“Everything for the show is coming along well.”

The show will feature 150 vendors at 400 tables, he says.

“We also expect 4,000-5,000 visitors over the weekend,” Basarab says.

He adds the annual show draws vendors and visitors from all over Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

The show has something for everyone and features recreation, business, home, clothing, food, crafts and more.

All three venues will be full with about 50 vendors in the gun room in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre, about 60 vendors – including home-based businesses – in the Artisans’ Market located in the curling rink and causeway and about 40 vendors in the Sports Palace.

The longtime organizer notes it has become one of the most popular gun and sportsmen shows in Alberta and growing.

“Its held at the right time of the year and people want to get and do something different after a long winter,” Basarab says.

“We look at it as a family reunion as many of our vendors come back every year.”

More than 20 per cent of the vendors are new to the show.

“We have one new vendor of note – he makes customized cowboy hats,” Basarab says.

“What sets the gun show apart from a trade show is that it is about recreation and craft.”

The popular gun raffle returns.

Tickets will be available at the show with first prize of a Savage 125 Anniversary rifle 6.5 Creedmoor with scope valued at $2,500.

Second prize is a Winchester SX4 semi-automatic shotgun 12 GA valued at $1,645 and third prize is a Savage MK2 BTVS bolt action .22LR rifle valued at $735.

Before the show, tickets are available in High Prairie at NAPA Auto Parts, Allan’s Welding, Glamour and Gear and members of the Fish and Game Association.

The draw is scheduled for April 16 at 3 p.m.

A banquet with a barbecue supper is scheduled for April 15 at the Edmo Peyre Hall at the High Prairie Pro Rodeo Grounds.

Community support remains strong for the gun show.

“We thank our sponsors and volunteers,” Basarab says.

“We need more volunteers.”

For more information, phone Basarab at (780) 507-0051 or email to hpfishandgame@hotmail.com.

Anyone wishing to volunteer, may phone Deanna Basarab at (780) 536-7495.