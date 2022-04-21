Some ‘bunny’ loves me! April 21, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Easter Bunny paid an early visit to town at the High Prairie Community Easter Egg Hunt April 16 at Jaycee Park. Above, he receives a big hug from Claire Senyk, 6, of High Prairie. Hundreds attended the first-time event, hosted by Windword High Prairie Church. Three-year-old Jirah Palisoc is all smiles while holding an Easter egg in each hand to put in her basket at the High Prairie Community Easter Egg Hunt April 16 at Jaycee Park. Is there another egg hidden around that tree? Below, “Lady Dolphin” does the face-painting on a smiling Payton Nielsen, 12, of High Level. Hundreds attended the first-time event, hosted by Windword High Prairie Church, who hid 3,000 eggs in the park, much to the delight of children. Hotdogs, refreshments and games were also provided during the afternoon. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email