Solar streetlights proposed for Joussard

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Solar streetlights are proposed to be installed in Joussard by Big Lakes County as part of its hamlet upgrade program.

At its regular meeting Oct. 26, council approved the cost estimate of $402,612 to install the lights in future years.

Administration proposes to buy and install 36 solar lights along Peace River Drive and Lakeshore Ave., says Vic Abel, director of public works.

Starting in 2022, each of the five hamlets – Enilda, Faust, Grouard Joussard and Kinuso – was allocated $200,000 a year for four years.

“Council has proposed a list of upgrade projects in the hamlets under the hamlet upgrade policy,” Abel said.

North Gilwood – Triangle councillor Jim Zabolotniuk and High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth say they are concerned about future and maintenance costs.

Abel replied the county has had no problems with any of its solar streetlights installed a few years ago in Faust.

Interim CAO Roy Brideau says the proposal will be further discussed at council budget meetings Dec. 5-6.

Further costs for the lights and maintenance will be presented in the planning process, says Kevin Cymbaluk, who becomes the new director of public works Dec. 15 when Abel retires.