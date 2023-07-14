Solar panels expected to save Northern Lakes College money

Contractors worked on solar panels at the Northern Lakes College campus at High Prairie from June 20-29.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Solar panels in the new High Prairie campus of Northern Lakes College installed to produce energy are starting to pay off.

Northern Lakes College (NLC) is very pleased with the performance and the system is operating as designed and specified, states information provided by the college.

After the main project to build the campus was completed in the fall 2020, the college installed 1,026 solar panels, with combined rooftop and ground-mounted panels.

NLAC says the panels are working very well to date and have generated 479 MWh and are generating a peak of 500 K W.

The panels are designed to accommodate a peak design load and can provide sufficient energy to power the building and systems on the campus.

The electrical load is always fluctuating daily and seasonally. Any generated surplus not being consumed on site is fed on the grid and the college receives a credit for it.

NLC should expect to reach full return on investment in 11-12 years with an estimated life span of more than 25 years.

Solar panels will create many benefits. They will reduce energy costs and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions since no natural gas is used for heating.

Solar panels are being well maintained to make sure they are efficient. Maintenance on the panels was done by contracted services June 20-29. Workers replaced the interstitial seal between panels to prevent leakage below and to direct precipitation to desired downspouts and drainage areas.