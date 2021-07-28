Smoky River takes wait and see position on agriculture declaration

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The M.D. of Smoky River council is not rushing into a decision to declare an agricultural disaster.



Reeve Robert Brochu told council at its July 14 meeting he received a call from Northern Sunrise County Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba before the meeting. She expressed concerns about the drought and the negative effect on hay producers.



Specifically, she tossed around the idea of declaring an agricultural disaster for hay producers.



Brochu told council the M.D. of Smoky River does not have nearly as many cattle producers as Northern Sunrise and felt it was a bit early.



Wait a month and see what happens, then declare [a disaster] for all producers, Brochu suggested.



Council agreed.



In an interview after the meeting, Kolebaba says she has discussed the declaration with other Peace municipalities including Saddle Hills and Clear Hills.



Northern Sunrise will discuss the matter at its July 27 meeting after receiving information on how many acres are dry and those affected by grasshoppers.