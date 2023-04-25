Smoky River Ryders set date for second annual Show and Shine

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

McLennan will be welcoming back its 2nd Annual Smoky River Ryders Show and Shine Aug. 5.

The event was well-received last year, attracting tourists from around the province to participate in the Ryders’ event.

“(It’s a place) where you can showcase your rides: bike, car, truck or van, and 18-wheelers (no trailers),” says Smoky River Ryders Riding Club president Tammy Stout.

“Last year we had a great response of approximately 125 people.”

The event will be held at the H.W. Fish arena on Highway 2 going through McLennan. Stout says the event this year will include some additional attractions inclusive of the show and shine, they will have a poker rally, beer gardens, entertainment, tattoos and piercers, food trucks, food booths, lemonade stands, a bake sale and many other things.

“We want to have an annual event to offer a day of fun, community, comradery, and laughter for all ages,” says Stout.

“The proceeds from our event are going towards our Community Christmas. Last year, we received a donation from the Region 5 Metis Nation and we were able to deliver gifts to children and families in our community.”

Stout says this year the club wants to raise enough money to host a community event, where people can gather to have a meal and visit Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“We want to bring our community together in a time when some may not have anyone to share the day with and what better way than to spend it with your community,” she explains.

“We are wanting to have a great day for everyone to enjoy and the more input the more we can offer. We are also looking for volunteers to help on the day maybe selling tickets for the dance, accepting registrations for the show and shine, and registrations for the poker rally.”

If you would like additional information, would like to volunteer or would like to talk to Stout, you can email or phone her at (780) 536-4019. You can also call Gail Taylor at (780) 837-0569 or Sharlene Lambert at (780) 291-0783.

Stout says they would love to hear from the community on what they think they should be added to the event.