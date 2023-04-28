Smoky River FCSS honours volunteers

The Stephane Simard family of Falher received the Volunteer Family-of-the-Year award. In front are Liam Simard and Tase Simard. In the back row, left-right, are Stephane Simard and Nichole Simard, and awards presenter Todd Loewen, MLA for Central Peace-Notley.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Each year, the Smoky River region takes a night to honour and recognize individuals who go above and beyond the call of duty in terms of volunteer efforts.

Smoky River FCSS organizes the event. Each year, four major awards are presented as well as dozens of appreciation certificates to volunteers.

But this year’s April 22 banquet held at the Girouxville Hall was a bit more special as a local resident, Claude Girard, was presented with a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal. M.D. of Smoky River Reeve Robert Brochu had the honour of presenting the medal and highlighting some of Girard’s contributions in his speech.

Brochu began his speech by referring to Girard’s “tireless efforts, outstanding volunteerism, and unrelenting dedication to the community.”

Brochu added Girard began volunteering as a teenager some 45 years ago when he assisted an elderlyneighbour with household chores. His passion for seniors continues to this day as he helps by picking up and delivering mail, groceries and medications. He also helps mow their lawns, removes snow and washes windows for those needing assistance or do not have a family to help.

Girard is also active in his local parish, and often first in line when local church ministries require volunteers. He served on Village of Girouxville council, and many committees and boards including the Ag Society, curling rink, and Donnelly G.P. Vanier Band Committee.

“Because of his long-standing service to the community, Claude has not only earned the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, but also the respect the gratitude of all those around him. It is rewarding to be able to formally recognize Claude and all he does for the community; he is beyond deserving of this award.”

Brochu also took the opportunity for a bit of teasing.

“Anyone who knows Claude will tell you that he only has one speed. run!”

Brochu added, “Anything he does is done meticulously, efficiently and most importantly, with a smile.”

Following are the major volunteer award winners:

Lifetime Volunteer – Maggie Gervais

Maggie Gervais has dedicated herself to a number of organizations over the years, and if there is something going on in the community, it’s a pretty sure be that you will see here there helping out in one way or another. She is part of the Royal Purple Elks, and Manoir du Lac Ladies Auxiliary, the Smoky River Agricultural Society, the Kimiwan Lake and Wildlife Preservation Society, the McLennan Leisure and Recreation Society, and the Northern Alberta Historical Railway Museum Society. As if this wasn’t enough to keep her busy, she also volunteers her time for In the Woods Animal Rescue, the Smoky River Regional Golf Course, helps with the breakfast program at the school, and assists with the Second Look Boutique Second Hand Store. Gervais also helps with the McLennan Winter Festival and many other activities and celebrations in the community. It is estimated that she gives 2,000 hours of her time each year to volunteering.

Volunteer Family-of-the-Year – Stephane Simard family

This year’s Volunteer Family-of-the-Year are relatively new to the area having just moved here about three years ago. This didn’t stop them from becoming involved within a short time. Nichole works full-time and Stephane opened a new business within the community. This hasn’t slowed them down when it comes to dedicating time and efforts to the community. Nichole joined the Smoky River Chamber of Commerce and served as its president during the amalgamation of the Smoky River Chamber with the McLennan Chamber of Commerce. She also sits on the board for the Honey Festival Committee and last year the family provided the petting zoo for the Honey Festival in Falher. On hand to help with the Festival of Trees, the Winter Festival and the many other events in the community including serving as judge for last year’s chili cookoff.

Volunteer-of-the-Year – Kira-lynn Portsmouth

This year’s Volunteer-of-the-Year just moved here last summer. Since then she has been indispensable to Smoky River FCSS by helping out in the office, assisting with the summer camp program, on hand to help with the community barbecue, family dances, and much, much more. She is always willing to lend a hand whenever she can. She has volunteered extra time to help out at the local seniors facilities with activities and has even offered her time to the Smoky Lanes bowling alley. When thanked for her volunteer efforts, she has been known to comment, “Oh, that wasn’t volunteering, I was just helping out.” We are very fortunate that this young lady has joined our volunteer community.

Youth Volunteer-of-the-Year – Lucas Hauch

Lucas Hauch is a dedicated young volunteer who is always happy to help whenever asked. He has helped Smoky River FCSS with many activities such as the food bank move, setting up tables and chairs for a family dance, and many other activities in the past few years. He assists with the breakfast program at his school every morning and is always willing to lend a hand, if asked. In addition to attending school full-time he has dedicated an estimated 200 hours of his time this past year to helping out in his community. Always friendly and respectful, he is happy to help whenever he’s asked.

Closing remarks

Crystal Tremblay, director of Smoky River RCSS, provided closing remarks thanking the volunteers and sponsoring organizations, including Volunteer Alberta, for holding the banquet.

She noted each volunteer gives tirelessly of themselves and their time and knowledge to help makes communities better.

“At the heart of every volunteer is the desire to make the community better. We don’t do it for the recognition, but we need to take a moment and thank you. Thank you for all the fundraisers, casinos, countless meetings, back-breaking work setting up events, and tears you cry for the cause you believe it. Thank you for the late nights planning for the next event, the time worrying about members of the community.”

Trembly also thanked the families of volunteers for their understanding and support in helping make each community better by letting the volunteers do their thing.

Dignitaries were also thanked for attending to present the awards.